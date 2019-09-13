Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after buying an additional 721,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,077,000 after purchasing an additional 289,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,562,000 after purchasing an additional 244,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,658,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,717,000 after purchasing an additional 317,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,589,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 228,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

