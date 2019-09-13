Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading Down 5.1%

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 271,608 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Hogan purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$59,500.00 ($42,198.58).

About Venus Metals (ASX:VMC)

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

