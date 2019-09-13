Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.89.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,516. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

