Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Veru stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Also, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 and sold 80,000 shares worth $170,700. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

