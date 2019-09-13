VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. VF posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

In other VF news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. 13,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. VF has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

