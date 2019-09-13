VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Issue 0.28750 Dividend of $0.30

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) declared a 0.28750 dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,238. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

