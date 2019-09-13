Villa World (ASX:VLW) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Villa World Ltd (ASX:VLW) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.33 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), approximately 344,666 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.22.

About Villa World (ASX:VLW)

Villa World Limited develops and sells residential land in Australia. It operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction – New South Wales and Queensland, and Property Development and Construction – Victoria. The company also develops, constructs, and sells house and land packages.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Villa World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Villa World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.