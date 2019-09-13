Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 175,561 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

