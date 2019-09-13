Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 635,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 1.3% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 1.24% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $439,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 162.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Thursday. 78,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,818. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

