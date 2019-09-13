Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 217,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 313,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,622. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

