Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 208,858 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 6,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $309.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

