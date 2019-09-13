Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $139,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,313. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.568 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

