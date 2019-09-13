Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 354,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Gladstone Capital accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,667. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $278.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

