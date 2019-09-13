Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.06. 10,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

