Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 520,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,887. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

