Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 35.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 19.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 121.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,431. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

