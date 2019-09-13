Vivo Capital LLC Sells 18,062 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock worth $82,651,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

MRTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. 28,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.07. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

