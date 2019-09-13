Vivo Capital LLC Sells 364,548 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 364,548 shares during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,629. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

