Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 186.89 ($2.44).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 161.42 ($2.11). 54,227,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.48. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

