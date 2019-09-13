Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 379,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.63. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VYGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

