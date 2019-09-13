Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 975,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

