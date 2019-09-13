Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,710.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.47 million and $7,710.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,422,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,042,760 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

