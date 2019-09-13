Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 118,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $116.92. 4,415,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,355. The firm has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

