Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Receives $32.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several research firms have commented on HCC. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,527. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.