WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth $79,297,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE WCG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.56. 12,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.63 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average is $272.26.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

