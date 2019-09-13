Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 1,084,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,353,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

