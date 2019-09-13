Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 164,531 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 854,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 208,582 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 154,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 28,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,402. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

