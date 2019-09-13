Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,786. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

