Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.54% of Visteon worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Visteon by 13.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 491,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 84.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 6,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,643. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

