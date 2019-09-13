Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

