Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 136.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.