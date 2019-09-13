Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 21,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,227. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,957,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

