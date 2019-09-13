Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.26. Western Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5,750 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

