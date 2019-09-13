Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 5.5%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 9,489,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,737,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $213,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

