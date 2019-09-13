Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Williams Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,652. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

