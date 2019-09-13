Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $24.96. Williams Companies shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 6,850,194 shares changing hands.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

