Wings Trading Down 2.3% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $292,067.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.