WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

