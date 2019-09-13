Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.05

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.05 and traded as high as $31.65. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 2,866,743 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$33.20 and a 200 day moving average of A$35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Woodside Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.54%.

In related news, insider Peter Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Woodside Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.09 ($26.30), for a total transaction of A$1,112,700.00 ($789,148.94).

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

