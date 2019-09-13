Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 175,000 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total value of $30,049,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WDAY stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. 1,148,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -137.37 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 31,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,187,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.