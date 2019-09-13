WorldCoin (WDC) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a market cap of $171,396.00 and $10.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.