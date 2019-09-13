Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Worldpay comprises 2.2% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 54.0% during the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 18.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 486,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 136.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 889,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 370.5% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 94,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP remained flat at $$135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $138.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on WP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

