Wrapped Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $90,489.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $10,243.12 or 1.00098161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $90,489.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00139246 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003147 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000606 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

