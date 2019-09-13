Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations comprises approximately 2.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Wyndham Destinations worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,747,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,991,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,092,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.