Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $297.98

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and traded as low as $285.00. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 12,122 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

