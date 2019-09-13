XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,303.44

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,303.44 and traded as high as $2,419.80. XP Power shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 5,215 shares trading hands.

XPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,188.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,305.14. The company has a market capitalization of $461.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

