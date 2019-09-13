Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) Director Sells C$16,800.00 in Stock

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) Director Timothy David Gallagher sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,380.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 300,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Timothy David Gallagher bought 395,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,725.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. Xtierra Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

Xtierra Company Profile

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

