Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Trading 1% Higher

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$2.98 ($2.11), 1,178 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.95 ($2.09).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Yancoal Australia’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

In other Yancoal Australia news, insider Fucun Wang 298,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th.

Yancoal Australia Company Profile (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

