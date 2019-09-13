Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. Caesarstone also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTE shares. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $10,861,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 59.5% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 889,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 331,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 161.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.64. 247,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.