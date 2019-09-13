Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.72 Million

Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report sales of $358.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.55 million and the highest is $366.10 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $350.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

